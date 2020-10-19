Obion Countians have now passed the 3,000 mark for early voting.

Election Administrator Leigh Schlager said she began the day with 2,884 early votes cast, and surpassed the 3,000 mark around 10:00 this morning.

Voters in Obion County can cast early votes at the Election Commission Office, located on Bill Burnett Circle, across from the courthouse in Union City.

Voting hours are from 8:30 until 4:30 on Monday through Friday, and from 9:00 until 12:00 this Saturday.

Early voting ends in Tennessee on October 29th, with the State and Federal General Election to take place at polling locations on November 3rd.