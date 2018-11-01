Today is the last date to cast an early vote in Tennessee.

Going into this final day of voting, the state has recorded over one-and-a-quarter million votes.

In Obion County, voters passed the 5,000 mark on Wednesday, when 337 votes were cast at the Election Commission Office in Union City.

Starting today, 5,116 votes have been cast in Obion County.

Around the area, Dyer County has recorded 6,075 early votes, with Weakley County at 4,981 and Lake County 836.

Voters in Obion County can cast their early votes until 4:30 this afternoon.

All others who choose not to vote early, can cast their ballots at their respective polling stations on election day, November 6th, with polls to be open from 8:00 until 7:00 in Obion County.

