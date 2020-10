Obion County began the day with 7,193 early votes being cast.

On Saturday, 350 votes were cast, with 339 of those being in-person.

Early voting ends on Thursday in advance of the State and Federal election day of November 3rd.

Voters in Obion County can cast their ballots at the Obion County Election Commission Office located on Bill Burnett Circle in Union City.

Voting hours this week are from 8:30 until 4:30.