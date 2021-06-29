June 29, 2021
Obion County Promethean Foundation Leader Retires

Cathy Waggoner (left) visits with some of her well-wishers during a retirement reception last Friday. Ms. Waggoner announced her retirement after 17 years with the Promethean Foundation of Obion County….(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

After 17 years of leading the Promethean Foundation project in Obion County, Cathy Waggoner has announced her retirement.

Ms. Waggoner was chosen for the position in 2004 by its founder, Robert Kirkland.

During her retirement ceremony, Ms. Waggoner told Thunderbolt News about the mission of the foundation.(AUDIO)

 

Ms. Waggoner said local data has shown the project has been beneficial to local children.(AUDIO)

 

Despite more than 2,000 children taking part in the foundation program, Ms. Waggoner said all are considered a success.(AUDIO)

 

Plans call for the Kirkland Foundation to continue the Promethean Foundation in Obion County.

Charles Choate

