Obion County Central High School and South Fulton High School will be canceling Prom for both schools this year.

Director of Schools Tim Watkins said due to the social distancing guidelines that have been recommended by federal and state health officials, there is not a date in the foreseeable future that would allow the events to be held.

Director Watkins said both high schools will have graduation on May 22nd, with each senior to receive six tickets to distribute among family and friends.

No one will be admitted to either graduation ceremony without a ticket.

Watkins said each school will have seating designated at their respective venues for guests that keeps with distancing guidelines.

South Fulton’s graduation will be at 5:30 and Obion County Central’s graduation will take place at 7:30.

In the event of inclement weather, Obion County Central’s graduation will be postponed until June 5th.

No student or staff member will be required to attend either ceremony.