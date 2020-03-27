Safety precautions are ongoing at the Obion County Jail to protect both the staff members and inmate population.

Sheriff Karl Jackson told WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning” about procedures that are now in place.

To help during the coronavirus situation, Sheriff Jackson said he has been able to reduce the inmate population.

While the facility has eliminated in-person visitation for the inmates, Sheriff Jackson said technology is allowing individuals to speak with family members.

The Sheriff said the virus has also forced the stoppage of all who have been participating in work relaese programs.

As of Thursday, Sheriff Jackson said 143 inmates were at the jail, which is down from normal number of around 160.