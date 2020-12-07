In the spirit of Christmas, officials at the Obion County Public Library are giving patrons a chance to clear their cards.

Library Director Carolina Conner told Thunderbolt News about the opportunity to eliminate any overdue debts.(AUDIO)

In the past, Ms. Conner said debt forgiveness was given at Christmas time with the collection of canned goods for Chimes for Charity, but that program was canceled this year.

Ms. Conner is also encouraging those in the public to visit the library to view the “Parade of Trees”.(AUDIO)

The Obion County Public Library is located on East Reelfoot Avenue in Union City.