The latest unemployment report for Tennessee shows Obion County with one of the highest rates in the state.

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development report for October indicated 26 counties saw a drop in their jobless rate, 36 counties remained the same and 33 counties saw an increase in those without work.

For the month, Obion County was tied for the third highest rate in the state at 5.6-percent.

Obion County was tied with Hardeman County, and trailed only Bledsoe and Lauderdale County for the highest rate.

Carroll County was also in the Top-10 of the highest unemployed counties at No.5, and Lake County was tied for the 10th highest rate of 5.1-percent.

On the other end of the scale, Williamson County maintained the lowest jobless rate in Tennessee with 2.7-percent.

