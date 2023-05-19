Obion County Rebels Tennis Player Headed to Spring Fling

Obion County Central tennis will be represented at the State Tournament next week. Olin Johnson claimed the District Singles Championship. Johnson will compete next week in Murfreesboro. (photo: Lauren Kendall – Obion County Schools Communications Director)
Obion County’s Olin Johnson has secured his spot in the TSSAA Spring Fling next week.
School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said Johnson advanced to Murfreesboro as the District Singles Champion.
The State Tournament will take place in Murfreesboro next week.