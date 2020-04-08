For the second straight day, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Obion County has increased.

Wednesday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health now shows Obion County with four positive COVID-19 cases.

The report also indicated 97 tests have been performed at this time.

Confirmed cases of the virus have now been reported on March 28th and 31st, along with April 7th and 8th in Obion County.

Wednesday’s report for Northwest Tennessee still indicated Gibson County with 13 cases, Dyer County increased to 11 cases, Henry County with 6 and Weakley County 5.

Statewide, Tennessee increased their confirmed cases by 224 in the latest daily report, and now stand at 4,362.