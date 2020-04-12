The Tennessee Department of Health report for Saturday indicated Obion County now with seven confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Saturday was also the first time that Obion County had two positive cases in a daily report.

The report stated two of the positive cases have recovered from the virus, with one death attributed to an individual who had tested positive.

After Obion County recorded their first positive cases on March 28th and 31st, the county has seen an increase in cases by five this week.

The Tennessee Department of Health also had Gibson County with 19 cases, Dyer County with 18, Carroll County with 10, Henry County with 6 and Weakley County with 5.

Statewide, Tennessee had 5,114 confirmed cases with 101 deaths.

Shelby County has the highest number of coronavirus with 1,130, which also includes 20 deaths.