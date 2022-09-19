Obion County Register of Deeds Making Most of Office Goals

Obion County’s Register of Deeds is continuing to accomplish goals set for the office.

Cheryl Reddin was recently sworn-in for her second term in the courthouse.

Ms. Reddin told Thunderbolt News she came into the office with four goals in mind.(AUDIO)

Ms. Reddin said is proud of the remodeling that has changed the working space.(AUDIO)

Approval from the county’s Budget Committee has also helped to preserve the books and records in the Register of Deeds office.(AUDIO)

Ms. Reddin and two deputies maintain the office each day.