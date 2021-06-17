Obion County Resident Requests Help in Curbing Dangerous Speeding

An Obion County resident says he needs help to eliminate a dangerous issue near his residence on East Union Grove Road.

Tim Brady was given time to speak to board members at this week’s County Commission meeting.(AUDIO)

Brady said the speeding motorists are also affecting his personal animals.(AUDIO)

Brady said he was in hopes that County Commissioners could help with law enforcement patrols on the Union Grove Road.(AUDIO)

Mayor Benny McGuire said speed limit signs would be placed on the road.