An Obion County resort and restaurant owner has announced plans for a major expansion on Reelfoot Lake.

During an Obion County tourism gathering Monday evening at Blue Bank Resort, owner Mike Hayes detailed a three phase plan which will invest $2.5 million dollars.

Included in the plan is a 120 person corporate meeting site with condominium style rooms, along with retail space, an expanded kitchen and wedding facilities.

Following a viewing of construction plans, and tour of the expansion site, Hayes spoke with Thunderbolt News about his decision to expand the operation.

Hayes said he was self-funding the project, which he said would benefit Reelfoot Lake.

Plans call for the first phase of the project, which will include the meeting facility, to possibly be completed in about seven months.