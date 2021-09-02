Obion County Returns to Football With Trip to North Side

The Obion County Central Rebels will return to the football field on Friday night at North Side.

The Rebels were forced into a week off last Friday, after both Lake County and Camden canceled games due to COVID related issues.

Coach Justin Palmer told Thunderbolt News about his team following the unexpected break in play.(AUDIO)

While the Indians hold an (0-2) record, following losses to Hardin County and Covington, coach Palmer said the Rebels will be facing a good football team.(AUDIO)

Broadcast of the Obion County at North Side game will begin at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN.