Obion County Road Department Begins Road Resurfacing

The Obion County Road Department began their Summer blacktopping schedule this week.

Crews began resurfacing Tuesday, on the much needed Law Lane and Barham Road.

On Wednesday, the county road crew also resurfaced the new county courthouse annex drive-thru lot, located on First Street in Union City.

Road Department Director Jip Lofton told Thunderbolt News that plans call for the resurfacing of approximately 20 miles on six roads, along with the resurfacing of the Ridgemont School parking lot.

Lofton said the cost of blacktopping this season was around $77,000 per mile for materials and labor.

The county road department has also applied about four miles of chip-and-seal on roadways this season, with about six more miles remaining.