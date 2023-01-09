Obion County Road Superintendent to Retire This Week

A longtime Obion County government employee will serve his last day on the job this week.

Road Superintendent Gary “Jip” Lofton will retire from the Highway Department on Thursday.

The 65 year old Lofton told Thunderbolt News about his career with the county.(AUDIO)

Lofton explained his decision for stepping down from the Road Department.(AUDIO)

The Obion County Road Department has 35 employees and maintains 742 miles of roads.

Kevin Dunn, of Troy, has been chosen to serve as interim-Superintendent for the final year of Lofton’s term.

A photo of Gary “Jip” Lofton has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.