Obion County Road Department Director Gip Lofton has reported several roads that are already covered with water, and some that will be covered by tomorrow.

Lofton told Thunderbolt News that East Caudle, Simmons Road, D. Crockett are now closed, with Pleasant Valley expected to be closed by the end of the day.

Lofton said river waters have also closed Sharps Ferry and Long Lane, with Turnpike expected to be closed by tomorrow.

The Road Director said he anticipates these roads to be closed for a few days.

High Water signs are being placed at these sites, and motorists are urged to turn around when approaching a water covered roadway.