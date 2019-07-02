Following a second round of interviews on Monday night, the Obion County School Board made their selection for the individual to serve as the next Director of Schools.

School Board Chairman Fritz Fussell told those in attendance, it was anticipated to have a contract agreement by the end of this week and a vote on the contract by the board next week.

Following his announcement as the selected candidate, Watkins spoke with Thunderbolt News about the chance to guide the Obion County system.

Serving as the principal at McKenzie High School for the past 10 years, Watkins was asked what enticed him to seek the position in Obion County.