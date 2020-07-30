The Obion County School System has announced a change in date for their school reopening.

During a special called meeting on Wednesday afternoon, board members unanimously approved a new opening date of August 17th.

The decision was based after comments from South Fulton Elementary Principal Laura Pitts, and Obion County Central Principal Barry Kendall, concerning additional training time for teachers.

Board Chairman Fritz Fussell said the extension for the starting date will benefit both the students and staff.

Obion County schools were originally scheduled to begin on August 4th, but a continued increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and the need for additional training for distance learning, prompted the change.

The move comes just days after the Union City School System also pushed their start date up one week to August 17th.