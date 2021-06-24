Obion County School Board to Address ESSER Funds

The Obion County school board will hold a public meeting on Monday night, June 28th, at Obion County Central High School.

Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, said a presentation will be made concerning the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Following the meeting, Director Watkins said a survey will be provided to gain input on the districts plan.

This survey will also be placed on the school system website for the public.

The meeting will begin at 6:00 in the high school library.