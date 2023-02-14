Obion County School Calendar Approved for 2023-24 Year

Instructional days for the Obion County School System have been approved for the next school year.

Director of School’s Tim Watkins said school board members have given their vote of approval to the working calendar.(AUDIO)

Director Watkins gave some highlights of the school calendar.(AUDIO)

Highlights of the upcoming school year will be Fall Break from October 10th-thru-the-13th, Christmas break from noon on December 15th until January 4th, and Spring Break set for March 25th-thru-the-28th.