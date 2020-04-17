Obion County Director of School’s Tim Watkins said he was hopeful that school’s could have returned to session.

But following the recommendations of Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday, Director Watkins announced the decision to remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

With high school now over for Seniors at both South Fulton and Obion County Central, Director Watkins said plans will continue to have graduation ceremonies.

Watkins said the school system is now providing over 900 meals a day to students, which will continue through the end of the school year.

Instructional materials will also be made available to students by contact with their teacher or principal.