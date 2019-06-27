Obion County School Board members have narrowed their choice for the soon to be open position for Director of Schools.

During a meeting this morning at the school board office, Chairman Fritz Fussell began by applauding the interviews of the first four selected applicants.

A motion was then made to hire a director at the meeting, which failed by a 5-2 vote.

After the failed vote, members were then asked to choose between two of the four initial candidates for a second interview.

Following a ballot vote by the members, Chairman Fussell announced the two finalists.

Watkins is the current principal at McKenzie High School, while Dr. Gibson is the school superintendent at Clay County in North Carolina.

Chairman Fussell later announced that Watkins will interview at 6:00 on Monday evening at Obion County Central High School, followed by Dr. Gibson at 7:00.

Following the interview process, board members will then discuss the options of naming a new director.

The position will become vacant on July 15th, which is the final day for current Director of School’s Dr. Leah Watkins.

Dr. Watkins was recently hired as the new Director of School’s in Henry County.