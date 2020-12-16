The Obion County School System will wrap up their first semester on December 17th, following four months of instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of Schools Tim Watkins was quick to say the beginning of school this past August was like no other year.

Director Watkins said he was tremendously impressed with the systems teaching staff and administration, and their ability to adapt to new procedures.

The Director said a key to keeping the schools open and operating, has come with shared communications among local districts.

Obion County schools will dismiss for the Christmas break on Thursday, and will return to classes on January 5th.