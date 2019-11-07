A program, which placed trained police officers in each of the Obion County school buildings, is working well.

The efforts of Sheriff Karl Jackson, along with the Obion County Commission and School Board, made the hiring of School Resource Officers a reality this year.

Sheriff Jackson gave Thunderbolt News an update on the status of the officer program, which was initiated in September.

On September 18th, the school’s of Ridgemont, Lake Road, Black Oak, South Fulton Elementary and Hillcrest all received their School Resource Officer.

These officers joined the existing Resource Officers at South Fulton High School and Obion County Central.