Obion County school officials have released start and dismissal times for all school’s in their system.

The release stated all pre-K programs will begin at 8:30 and dismiss at 2:30.

At Hillcrest and South Fulton Elementary, along with Obion County Central, parents can drop off student at 7:20, with classes to begin at 8:00.

Dismissal will take place at 3:00.

At Black Oak and Lake Road Elementary, parents can drop off their children beginning at 7:30.

Classes will start at 8:00, and will dismiss at 3:00.

And at Ridgemont Elementary, and South Fulton Middle and High School, parents can drop off students at 7:35 with classes to begin at 8:00.

Dismissal has been set for 3:00.

