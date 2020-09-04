Obion County schools will be providing free meals to all students up to 18 years of age.

Director of Schools Tim Watkins said the students will receive the meals free, regardless of free, reduced, or paid eligibility.

Director Watkins said the no cost food is made possible by a temporary waiver from United States Department of Agriculture, because of COVID-19.

Watkins said this will continue until USDA discontinues the program, but no later than December 31st of this year.

Students who are enrolled in the system as distance learners, as well as children through the age of 18 in the county who are not enrolled in Obion County Schools, can pick up meals daily at any school between 12:00 and 12:30.

Director Watkins said children must be present at the pick-up to receive the meals.

Those who are currently “in-person” students will also receive their meals at no cost.