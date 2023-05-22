Obion County School System Graduates Seniors at South Fulton and Obion Central

The Obion County School System have delivered diplomas to their senior students.

School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said the first to graduate last Friday was South Fulton High School, with the event a culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

Lillian Holzner was honored as the Valedictorian, while Logan Cromika received recognition as the Salutatorian. Their outstanding academic achievements and contributions to their school community were celebrated during the ceremony.

A special moment of inspiration was delivered by Tim Britt, a school board member and South Fulton alumni, who served as the key speaker.

Tim’s address focused on the importance of perseverance in overcoming challenges and emphasized the significance of never giving up on one’s dreams.

Obion County Central High School hosted its graduation ceremony in the gymnasium, after rain canceled the outdoor event.

The atmosphere was filled with anticipation and joy as the graduates prepared to embark on a new chapter in their lives.

Lani Taylor was honored as the Valedictorian, recognizing her exceptional academic accomplishments, while Avery Hill was acknowledged as the Salutatorian for their outstanding achievements.