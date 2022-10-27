Obion County School System Honors South Fulton Graduate

A former South Fulton High School graduate has been named the Obion County School System “Outstanding Alumni” for October.

Ja’Quay Garmon graduated at South Fulton in 2013, and now serves at the school as an education assistant, along with football coaching assistant for the middle and high school teams.

Following his graduation at South Fulton, Garmon attended Feather River College in Quincy, California.

He was a two year starting quarterback at the school, where he set records for most passing yards and completions in a game.

Garmon received an Associate degree in Social and Behavioral Sciences, then transferred to the University of Memphis.

He ended his schooling with a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Coaching and Conditioning at Glenville State College in West Virginia, where he also served as the teams starting quarterback.

A photo of Ja’Quay Garmon has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.