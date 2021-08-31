Obion County School System Needing Public Input on ESSER-3 Plan

The Obion County School System is needing public feedback on their ESSER-3 spending plan.

The school system has been awarded just over $5.8 million dollars, from the latest Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

Obion County’s Federal and State Grant Administrator, Kimberly Jackson, said input from the public is a requirement in receiving the funding.(AUDIO)

Ms. Jackson said a previous deadline revealed an additional need for more thoughts and approval of the spending plan.(AUDIO)

A QR code from the school system has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.