September 29, 2021
Obion County School System Receives “Farm to School” Grant

The Obion County School System has been selected to receive an elite Farm to School “Turnkey Planning Grant”.

With their selection, the school system was awarded $46,259.

The Obion County School System was honored by receiving one, of only two USDA Farm to School grants, issued in Tennessee this year.

Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, said the community is deeply rooted in agriculture, with the grant further incorporating local agriculture into the schools.

The USDA grant will help bring fresh, local foods into the school system, which increases nutrition education opportunities, and economic opportunities for local farmers.

