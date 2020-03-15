Obion County Director of School’s Tim Watkins has announced early dismissal on two days this week.

Director Watkins says students will dismiss at 11:15 on both of Wednesday and Friday, for the funeral services of Chandler Smith, of Samburg, and Kenneth Driver II, of Troy.

The bodies of the two Obion County Central bass team members were found last week, following a boating accident on February 22nd on the Tennessee River in Hardin County.

Services for Chandler Smith will take place Wednesday at 1:00 at the Black Oak Elementary gymnasium, with services for Kenneth Driver II being held Friday at 1:00 at Second Baptist Church in Union City.

Director Watkins said the early dismissal is being held to allow students the opportunity to attend the funeral services.

Lunch schedules will be altered on the dismissal days to allow all students the opportunity to have lunch before leaving school.

Watkins asked all community members to continue to pray for the families as they begin a long road of healing.