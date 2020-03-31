Effective on Thursday, the Obion County School System will expand the days of feeding, and meals provided to anyone aged 18-and-under.

In an effort to reduce potential exposure of COVID-19 to both employees and children, along with remaining within the guidelines of Governor Bill Lee, meals will now be made available on Monday’s and Thursday’s.

Director of School’s Tim Watkins said cafeteria staff have devised a way to distribute three days worth of meals on each distribution day.

With this plan, students will have meals available from Monday thru Saturday.

The distribution on both Monday and Thursday will be at Homestead 2000 in Troy, Spring Valley Apartments in Obion, South Side Manor Apartments in South Fulton and the Samburg Pentecostal Church in Samburg.

Pick-up times each day is from 11:45 until 12:00.