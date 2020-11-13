While some area school systems in the Ken-Tenn area are having to make changes due to COVID-19 issues, the Obion County School System continues with their regular schedule.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Director of Schools Tim Watkins said low numbers of virus cases at this time, have allowed education to continue as planned.

Director Watkins said he feels confident that safety protocols within the school system are helping to keep students and staff safe.

Watkins said he still has some students who are using the Distant Learning platform, mostly due to underlying health issues with themselves or a family member.