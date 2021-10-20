Obion County Schools Add Communications Director

The Obion County School System has hired their first ever Communications Director.

Obion County Central graduate Lauren Kendall was selected from a group of applicants for the job.

Miss Kendall told Thunderbolt News the position was needed for the county’s seven schools.(AUDIO)

In getting started, Miss Kendall said she looks forward to promoting the activities, events and accomplishments within the system.

Since starting in September, Miss Kendall has begun promotion with the school newsletter, and the Facebook site of Obion County Schools.