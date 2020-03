At the order of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Obion County Schools will be closed Tuesday through Tuesday, March 31st.

Director of School’s Tim Watkins said breakfast and lunch will continue to be served through Friday, and on the March 30th and 31st days at each school.

Director Watkins said parents should contact their respective schools to find out serving schedules.

The Obion County School System was already scheduled for Spring Break for the week of March 23rd thru March 27th.