February 11, 2022
Obion County Schools Celebration Day

Obion County Schools will hold a celebration this morning, with recognition of school’s in the district.

Today will be a celebration day for the Obion County School System.

School officials have announced a “Best for All District Day”, to celebrate their recognition by the Tennessee Department of Education.

The recognition comes from the school’s strategic plans and decisions dealing with COVID-19 relief and stimulus funding.

The state’s first “Best for All District Recognition Day” event will take place from 10:00 until 11:00 this morning at the school board office.

During the event, school’s in the district will be recognized.

 

Charles Choate

