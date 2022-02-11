Obion County Schools Celebration Day

Today will be a celebration day for the Obion County School System.

School officials have announced a “Best for All District Day”, to celebrate their recognition by the Tennessee Department of Education.

The recognition comes from the school’s strategic plans and decisions dealing with COVID-19 relief and stimulus funding.

The state’s first “Best for All District Recognition Day” event will take place from 10:00 until 11:00 this morning at the school board office.

During the event, school’s in the district will be recognized.