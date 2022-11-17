Obion County Schools Chosen for Pilot Security Program

The Obion County School System was recently chosen as part of a pilot program to enhance safety for staff and students.

The Obion County School District was one of only two in the state, to take part in a technology enhanced monitoring system for checking doors within the buildings.

The program, designed by Life Check Systems of Brentwood, is bringing correctional facility technology into the school setting.

Life Check CEO Brandt McMillan was part of a special program at Obion County Central High School on Wednesday, which included demonstrations for local community leaders and state elected officials.

Following the session, McMillan told Thunderbolt News that Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson was instrumental in bringing the technology to the local school system.(AUDIO)

McMillan said the latest school shooting in Texas prompted the idea of incorporating the door program in schools.(AUDIO)

The CEO also said the cost to have the door check system in schools is not expensive.

Some of those on hand to view the new technology at work on Wednesday included County Mayor Steve Carr, Sheriff Jackson, State Senator John Stevens and State Representative Chris Hurt.

Photos from the demonstrations have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.