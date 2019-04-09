The Obion County School System has agreed to abolish the uniform style of clothing for students.

School board members agreed upon a more relaxed dress code for the student body, which takes effect immediately.

The revised standard dress code still state’s a student’s physical appearance must be “clean, neat and not distractive”, with parental judgment suggested, but administrative judgment taking precedence.

The reduced policy states that clothing must fit properly, with no undersized, oversized or baggy clothing allowed.

Clothing that cannot be worn at school also includes sweatpants, jogging suits, pajama pants, clothes that have holes or tears, or those that indicate drug culture or gang membership.

The policy also stipulates guidelines on skirts and dresses, footwear, headwear, jewelry and piercings.

The dress policy also mandates that all tattoos, brands and body piercings must be completely covered at all times.

The revised policy also focused on haircuts, hairstyles and hair color that is non-traditional to the point of causing distractions.

Should a student not adhere to the revised dress code police, they will not be allowed to return to class until the violation has been corrected.