Two Obion County High School’s have been named as finalists for this years A.F. Bridges Awards.

Director of School’s Tim Watkins said notification has been received that South Fulton, in Class-A, and Obion County Central, in Class-2A, have been named as finalists.

In order to be nominated, a team must have had no unsportsmanlike conducts reported during the previous year, and be nominated by another member school.

Director Watkins said this was a huge honor for both schools, and speaks well of the student-athletes and coaches.

The schools will be recognized at the regional TSSAA meeting on November 6th at USJ, where the overall winner will be announced.