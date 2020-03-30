Due to having a confirmed COVID-19 case in Obion County, the Obion County School System will not be able to deliver meals and instructional materials to residences as previously announced.

Director of School’s Tim Watkins said by suspending deliveries and not having students pick up and return school work, the school system was minimizing the public access to the schools.

At this time, Director Watkins said Obion County will continue to have the pick-up sites for meals as they did prior to spring break.

The Director said they are awaiting further guidance to determine when they will be able to deliver meals and instructional materials to students.

The decision was made to attempt to minimize health risks for the staff, while still providing meals for the children of Obion County.