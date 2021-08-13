Obion County Schools Honored for “Tennessee Excellence in Civics Education”

Two Obion County schools have been honored with the recognition of “Tennessee Excellence in Civics Education”.

Obion County Central and South Fulton Middle/High School were named as two of 53 schools recognized statewide for the “Governor’s Civics Seal”.

Obion County Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News the honor comes from the priority of teaching the nations history and civic values.(AUDIO)

Director Watkins explained an example of how students are learning about the government.(AUDIO)

The school Director said he was extremely proud of the elite recognition given to the teachers and students.(AUDIO)

Governor Bill Lee announced the “Governor’s Civic Seal” during his first State of the State address in March of 2019.

In announcing the latest schools honored for their work, Governor Lee said Tennessee students will be taught unapologetic American exceptionalism.