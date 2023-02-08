Obion County Schools Hosting Health Fair for Young Students

The Obion County School System will hold a Health Fair Thursday, to prepare young children for the upcoming school year.

School Communications Director Lauren Kendall told Thunderbolt News about the event.(AUDIO)

Ms. Kendall explained what the young students will receive at the Health Fair.(AUDIO)

The event will take place from 9:00 until 4:00.

Parents are to bring a birth certificate, Social Security number for the student, and appropriate insurance card.

The Obion County School Board office is located at 1700 North Fifth Street in Union City.