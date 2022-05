The Obion County School System is moving down the stretch to Summer break.

Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News that testing for the students has now been completed.(AUDIO)

Director Watkins explained what the final weeks of the school year means to the system.(AUDIO)

The final day for students in the Obion County School System is May 19th, with graduation at South Fulton High School and Obion County Central set for May 20th.