Officials with the Obion County School System say classes are still set to begin on August 4th.

Director of Schools Tim Watkins recently issued a letter to students, parents and staff, saying the return to a traditional school setting was in the best interest of the students.

Director Watkins said the system agrees with the American Academy of Pediatrics, with schools providing child and adolescent development, social and emotional skills, reliable nutrition, safety, and physical/speech and mental health therapy.

With schools reopening, Director Watkins said the safety of students and staff wil be the top priority on a daily basis.

Plans call for thorough cleanings of buildings and buses each day, with protocols established for handling students or staff members, who may have been exposed to COVID-19, or are showing symptoms.

Director Watkins added that Obion County Schools have a major impact on the economy, and should be open so parents can return to work.