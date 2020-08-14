School buses will again be running in Obion County on Monday.

After a push back from an original starting date, students will return to the classroom for the first time since March.

Director of School’s Tim Watkins said he was excited at the opportunity to return in-person education across the county.

Director Watkins said he remains optimistic that the return to school can be successful.

With the return, the Director said all students will be required to wear a mask while on the bus, and students will wear masks in the buildings when social distancing cannot be obtained.

Watkins said the school system has been supplied with a large amount of masks and hand sanitizers to help in fighting the virus.