Obion County Schools Seeking Loan From County Government

The Obion County School System is seeking a loan from the county government to continue their opportunity to use federal dollars.

Director of Schools Tim Watkins made the request to the Budget Committee during Tuesday’s meeting.(AUDIO)

Director Watkins explained the amount of federal funds that will be used to enhance the county school system.(AUDIO)

During his presentation, Director Watkins said the funding is allowing new staffing for the system.(AUDIO)

Following the discussion, Budget Committee members moved the loan request to the full county commission.