Officials with the Obion County School System are seeking feedback from parents and guardians of students, pertaining to the return to school.

Adam Stephens, the Data Analyst and District Testing Coordinator, told Thunderbolt News about a survey being conducted.

Stephens gave examples of information being requested with the survey.

To assist in making good decisions in advance of the August 4th school start, Stephens said parent participation is important.

The survey is located on the school website at obioncountyschools.com, with participation closing on Friday night at 8:00.