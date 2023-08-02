Obion County School’s to Check Visitors Through Sex Offender Database

The Obion County School System has incorporated a new safety feature for the staff and students.

School Communications Director Lauren Kendall the new system will run a visitor’s ID, or name and date of birth, through the registered sex offender database.

Due to the implementation, all visitors will now need to bring an identification when seeking entrance to any of the district schools.

Reports said no data, other than a name and birthday, is collected by the system.

Once entry is approved, the school system will issue a badge that identifies the visitor, the date, and the purpose of their visit.

A visitor’s badge will not be necessary for those who visit schools simply to drop off an item in the office or to pick up paperwork.